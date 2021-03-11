Tarn Taran: PSPOA district unit officer-bearers elected

Tarn Taran, June 5
Bhupinder Singh Marhana was elected district president and Avtar Singh Narli as chief adviser of the district unit of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association (PSPOA) here on Sunday. The election of the office-bearers was supervised by Ashok Kumar and Sharanjit Bawa, state leaders of the organisation. Shamsher Singh Kohri, state leader of PSPOA, informed that the session was attended by the senior pharmacy officers, pharmacy officers and rural pharmacy officers across the district. The other officer-bearers elected were Navkiran Singh Sandhu secretary, Manjit Rai senior vice president, Dr Prabhjot Kaur, vice president, Sukhwant Singh Sursing, finance secretary, Arwinder Singh Nagoke, auditor, Navdeep Singh Kasel, joint secretary, Twinkal Singh, organisational secretary, Varinderpal Singh, press secretary and Ranjit Singh Bath, propaganda secretary.
