Tarn Taran: PT Usha inaugurates sports school

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 28

International athlete and Padma Shri awardee PT Usha was in Tarn Taran to inaugurate a sports school.

Local MLA Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri, former DGP SK Sharma, comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi were among others present on the occasion. The function was attend by school students, their parents and prominent personalities of the area.

PT Usha in her interaction with the media recalled her days of sports when there were few facilities and sport persons had to face hardships in the international competitions as play grounds of international-level and synthetic tracks were not available.

She said she saw the synthetic track in Mosco Olympics. She said these days sports persons were given cash prizes by the government and honourable jobs.

She said the New Wisdom School of Academic and Sports would serve both aspects of education and games to quench the thirst of aspirants. .