Tarn Taran: Quackery claims woman's life, case registered

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 9

A 45-year-old Darajke woman, Paramjit Kaur, recently lost her life due to the negligence of a quack.

The deceased had been suffering from pain in her teeth. Her husband Gurmej Singh took her to Jarnail Singh- the quack, to get her checked. Jarnail injected something into Kaur’s body, following which, her condition deteriorated.

Jarnail Singh and his wife Raman Kaur fled the spot. Paramjit Kaur was in a critical condition when she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind. She died during treatment on September 29.

Officials from the health department stated that Jarnail Singh and his wife Raman Kaur do not have any medical credentials to practice medicine. Gurmel Singh has lodged a complaint at the Bhikhiwind police, and a case has been registered under Sections 304-A and 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act.