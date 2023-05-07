Tarn Taran: Rehri, tharhi vendors protest MC action

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

Hundreds of rehri and tharhi vendors organised a protest march in the town against the move of the municipal council of the town against its move to remove them from roads and bazars on Saturday.

The municipal council in its move had razed the constructions made on the Kasur Nullha bridge and the rehri and tharhi operators were stopped from operating from their permanent locations by roadsides. Naresh Kumar, president of the Rehri and Tharhi Operators’ Union, Tarn Taran, led the march and urged the administration to let them earn a livelihood. He said they supported the AAP in the Assembly elections hoping that they would be given pucca shops and better facilities as was assured to them, but the government seemed to have changed its stand leaving them paupers. He said they must teach AAP a good lesson.

Kanwaljit Singh, Executive Officer (EO), said the Public Works Department (PWD) had issued them a notice to vacate spaces on the bridge and remove their rehris and tharis and it was a regular process.