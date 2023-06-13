Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

Residents of Bath Kalan village and nearby areas under the banner of Joint Platform of Mass Organizations (JPMO) took out a protest march at Bath Kalan village here on Monday. They were protesting against the rising menace of drug abuse. The supply of drugs at doorsteps of addicts and other problems facing general people too were raised.

A large number of men and women from villages participated in the march. Charanjit Singh Bath, former sarpanch, Mukhtar Singh Mallha, Ranjit Singh Bath, and Baldev Singh Pandori, representatives of different unions, were among those who addressed on the occasion. The speakers alleged that drugs were becoming easily available in the area and even adulterated drugs were being supplied, which was behind the death of addicts. Drugs were supplied at the doorstep in the area, alleged leaders.

The speakers said residents were perturbed over acts of hooliganism caused by anti-social elements some of whom indulged in eve teasing outside schools. They said the matter had been brought to the notice of the SHO (Sadar police), Tarn Taran, the DSP, Goindwal Sahib, and the SSP, but residents were yet to get any relief.

The leaders condemned the government for the deteriorating law and order situation. They said incidents of looting, snatching and killing were occurring almost daily.