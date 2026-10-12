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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Rumour of firing sends police in tizzy

Tarn Taran: Rumour of firing sends police in tizzy

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:40 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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A tip-off about a firing incident last night in Gali Malaya Wali, located in Mohalla Jaswant Singh here, sent the local police in a tizzy.

A caller had also reported the incident on the 112 helpline, following which the information was forwarded to the city police.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Paramjit Singh said that upon receiving the information, he immediately reached the spot and gathered details about the incident. The police officer also sent the in-charge of the town police post to the spot where the incident allegedly took place.

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He said there had been a verbal dispute between two parties, following which someone reported a firing incident on the 112 helpline.

Both parties were called to the police station in this regard.

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The Station House Officer said there had been no firing incident.

‘Information baseless’

A dispute had taken place between the two parties. The police recorded the matter in a daily diary report (DDR) and informed senior officers about it on Sunday.

Meanwhile, local residents described the information given to the police as baseless, saying no such incident had taken place and that it was merely a rumour.

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