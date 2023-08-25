Tarn Taran: SI held taking Rs 7,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 24

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed Sub-Inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh, posted at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kasel village.

A VB spokesperson said Nirmal had complained that the SI was investigating a case registered against his brother Daljit Singh under Section 21 (C) of the NDPS Act at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station. The complainant alleged that the SI had demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe to get a challan vetted from a government advocate and submit it in a court.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the SI while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the SI at the VB police station, Amritsar Range.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau #Tarn Taran