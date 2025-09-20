DT
Tarn Taran SSP lauds police performance during ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:42 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Dr Ravjot Grewal, IPS (2015 batch), who recently assumed charge as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tarn Taran, expressed her satisfaction with the performance of the district police in the ongoing anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, which was launched on March 1.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Dr Grewal stated that over the course of the six-month campaign, the district police arrested more than 1,200 individuals under the NDPS Act. A total of 947 cases were registered, and several major drug traffickers, commonly referred to as “big fish”, were apprehended and sent to jail.

The Senior Superintendent of Police highlighted that significant recoveries were made during this operation, including 180 kg of heroin, 8.756 kg of opium, 524 kg of poppy husk, 76,863 intoxicating pills and capsules and Rs 71 lakh in cash.

Additionally, properties belonging to 48 drug smugglers, worth approximately Rs 24 crore, were frozen with the approval of the appropriate authorities. In a further crackdown, the houses of four drug peddlers were also demolished. Issuing a stern warning, Dr Grewal urged those involved in the drug trade to abandon their illegal activities and join the mainstream of society, or be ready to leave the state.

