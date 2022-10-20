Tarn Taran: Teenage girl abducted, raped

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 19

Two unidentified car-borne miscreants abducted a teenage girl from Deep Avenue and took her to a hotel in Amritsar. The duo raped the girl at the hotel and later dropped her back from where she was kidnapped. The victim, a domestic servant and a resident of the nearby village, lodged a complaint with the Sakhi One Centre, which forward it to the Tarn Taran city police.

The victim was on her way to work on October 16 when two car-borne miscreants abducted her. They later took her to a hotel in Amritsar. The victim alleged that the suspects raped her repeatedly and dropped her back near the Deep Avenue the same day.

Inspector Narinder Kaur recorded the victim’s statement. A case has been registered against the suspects, who are yet to be identified.

DSP Jaspal Singh said the police were scrutinising the CCTV cameras to get any clue about the suspects.