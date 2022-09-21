Tarn Taran: Three booked for harbouring accused

Tarn Taran, September 20
Patti police booked three residents of Patti town for harbouring Deepak Kumar Deepu, who is also a resident of Patti town, here on Monday. The accused have been identified as Komal Kakkar, Sahib Sharma and Karam Sharma, all residents of Patti town.
Deeepak Kumar had planted an explosive material under the vehicle of a cop, Dilbag Singh, in Shivala mandir locality, Amritsar, on August 18.
After planting the explosive under the vehicle, the accused were trying to escape, but their movement was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.
ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the accused had given shelter to Deepak Kumar in their houses to avoid his arrest. A case under Sections 212 and 216 of the IPC had been registered against them.
The ASI said raids had been conducted at the possible hideouts of the accused but had not been arrested as yet.
