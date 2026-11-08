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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Three held with arms; BSF launches probe

Tarn Taran: Three held with arms; BSF launches probe

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:09 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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A joint team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wings of Rewari and Dharuhera reached a spot after getting a tip-off regarding the suspects' whereabouts. Representative Image/iStock
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Three persons detained by the BSF with illegal weapons near the International Border have been handed over to the police.

ASI Karam Singh of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station said the accused had been identified as Vishaljit Singh alias Ankur, a resident of Wadali Road, Chheharta and Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Jugalpreet Singh alias Jugal, both residents of Basarke Gillan.

The BSF also handed over a parcel recovered from the accused, containing a modified pistol and a magazine.

The parcel is suspected to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan. The Sarai Amanat Khan police have registered a case.

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