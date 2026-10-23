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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran to get 2 new polling booths

Tarn Taran to get 2 new polling booths

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Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission. File
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The Election Commission of India has proposed to increase the number of polling stations in Tarn Taran district from 925 to 927 following the rationalisation of polling stations under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign.

Assistant Commissioner (General) Sanjeev Sharma disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the proposed rationalisation of polling stations. He sought their suggestions before forwarding the proposal for approval.

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Sharma said that, as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, polling stations with more than 1,200 voters were being rationalised either by setting up new polling booths or, wherever possible, by redistributing voters within the same polling station building. The exercise aims to ensure better management of polling stations and provide greater convenience to voters during elections.

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He said that the proposed rationalisation would increase the total number of polling stations in the district from 925 to 927, with the addition of two new booths. The proposal would be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, for final approval.

Two new polling stations have been proposed in the Patti Assembly constituency. Some polling booths in the Tarn Taran and Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituencies are proposed to be shifted, but their numbers will remain unchanged. No changes have been proposed to the existing polling stations in the Khemkaran Assembly constituency, he added.

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During the meeting, representatives of all political parties expressed their agreement with the proposal. The Assistant Commissioner also appealed to political parties to extend full cooperation to the district administration during the special camps scheduled to be held at all polling booths across the district on October 24.

Tehsildar (Elections) Inderjit Singh and Election Kanungo Dilbag Singh were present at the meeting. Political party representatives included Sanjeev Kundra, Akashdeep Singh and Gurbhej Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal; Barkat Singh Vohra and Kanwaljit Singh of the Indian National Congress; and Mandeep Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party.

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