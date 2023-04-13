Tarn Taran: Turban-tying competition held

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A turban-tying competition was held to mark Turban Day at Dasmesh Parivar International School. Students participated in large numbers in the competition. Mehakpreet Singh, Sahilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh secured the first, second and third positions in the competition, respectively. The students were told about the importance of turban. OC

Baisakhi celebrated at Senior Study

Amritsar: Baisakhi was celebrated at Senior Study II with students presenting poems and songs related to the festival. Punjabi folk dances — giddha, bhangra, sammi and jhummar — were performed and an art exhibition showcasing household items such as madhani, manji, pakhi, gaggar, chulla, phulkari and daj petti was also organised.

Prakash Purb celebrated

The birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur was observed by the Khalsa College Governing Council at the college Gurdwara. Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated the community on the occasion. A kirtan durbar was held in which students of Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School performed the Kirtan. Chhina said Guru Teg Bahadur was honoured with the title ‘Hind Ki Chaadar’ because he sacrificed his life for the freedom of religion.

Logo Design Competition held

The Travel and Tourism Department of DAV College held a logo design competition. “The event was held with an aim of engaging young people and encouraging them to identify and understand the challenges being faced by the tourism industry,” said principal Amardeep Gupta. Gagandeep Singh secured the first position in the competition. More than fifty students participated in the competition.

Slogan-writing competition

Under G20 events, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School organised ‘Heritage Walk and Sahodaya slogan-writing competition’. Students were taken on a heritage walk to Jallianwala Bagh and were shown Amar Jyoti, Ajaibghar, Shaheedi Smarak and Shaheedi Kuan, in order to inform them about the importance of Baisakhi and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

GNDU practical exams on April 19

GNDU Examination In-charge Palwinder Singh announced that the practical examination for Semester II, IV and VI of BA and BSc would be starting on April 19. All the private candidates who have opted for any practical subject can know about date, time and examination center by logging in at http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in/loginNew.aspx.