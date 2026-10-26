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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Two youths die under mysterious circumstances

Tarn Taran: Two youths die under mysterious circumstances

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:06 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Two youths of Khairdinke village, falling under the Chabal police of the area, died under mysterious circumstances today. The deceased were identified as Joban, alias Daddu (18), and Noni (19).

Joban’s body was recovered from the village school, while Noni was found dead in his house. The bodies were cremated by the families today. DSP City Sukhbir Singh has denied having any information about the matter.

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Another youth named Prince (20) had died in this village a week ago.

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