Tarn Taran: Vet pharmacists stage dharna over non-payment of salary

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 11

Pharmacists working in the Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, on contractual basis under the banner of the Veterinary Pharmacist Union, Punjab, staged a state-level dharna in front of the residence of Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti on Thursday.

The union members were protesting against non-payment of salary for the past eight months. They also demanded regularisation of their services. They had been working in the department for the past 16 years with meagre salary.

State convener Devinderpal Singh and district president of the union Balraj Singh said during the election process, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had promised to regularise their services when the party would form government in the state.

The leaders said due to non-payment of their salary for the past eight months they were facing great hardships. They were not able to pay the school fees of their children.

Personal Assistant of Bhullar expressed the inability of the state government to meet their demands. A memorandum was submitted to minister’s wife Surinder Kaur Bhulllar. The union workers organised a protest march in the town stressing on their demands.