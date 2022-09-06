Tarn Taran village residents decide to fight drug menace

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 5

Residents of drug-hit Dhunn village in a meeting held in a gurdwara on Monday decided to collectively fight the drugs menace.

The meeting was held in the wake of death of two brothers, residents of the village, aged 23 and 21 years, due to drug overdose recently.

During the meeting, the villagers said they were worried over the unchecked supply of drugs in the area. They alleged the supply of drugs was unlimited and peddlers were supplying drugs at the doorstep of addicts.

The residents formed a 31-member committee to actively work against drugs.

Addressing the meeting, Subeg Singh Dhunn, chairman of the local market committee, farmers’ leader Nirvail Singh, Jagroop Singh, Palwinder Singh, Master Gurnam Singh, Manjinder Singh and others said they would not support peddlers and would not get them bail from court.

They said they would boycott the person who would act as witness for drug-peddlers. They called upon residents of all villages to keep check on drug peddlers and their activities.