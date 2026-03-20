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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran village residents seek removal of liquor vend from market

Tarn Taran village residents seek removal of liquor vend from market

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:18 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Residents of Dhotian village have opened a front against the local administration to protest the opening of a liquor vend in the area. Most members of the village panchayat, social workers and former sarpanches have written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard today and demanded that the liquor vend be removed from the market.

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Social worker Ravinder Singh Gill, former Sarpanch Ranjit Singh Rana, international coach Saroop Singh Dhotian, Chairman Paramjit Singh, Numbardar Kawaljit Singh, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Kulwant Singh and many others submitted a letter in this regard to the Deputy Commissioner today.

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The residents of Dhotian have stated that due to the opening of a liquor vend in the village market, the place gets crowded throughout the day and women and children are reluctant to come to the market for work. People said that since Dhotian is a historical town, the liquor vend was closed here during the British rule. They said that at night, people consume liquor from the vend and quarrel among themselves, which has a negative effect on the villagers.

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Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Rahul could not be reached on his mobile or through messages sent on his WhatsApp number. Inderjit Singh Sehjra, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), also did not respond to mobile phone calls.

Local residents warned that if the liquor vend is not removed from the market, people will be forced to come out in protest against the administration.

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