Tarn Taran village sarpanch paid tributes in novel way

Tarn Taran, April 7
Piara Singh (86), former sarpanch, Gandiwind Dhattal, who died on March 28, was paid rich tributes by people from all walks of life during a congregation organised in the village here on Friday.
Former MLA Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the Congress, and CPI national leader Harbhajan Singh were among others who paid tributes to the departed soul. On the occasion, the Gadri Baba Santa Singh Youth Sports Club, Gandiwind Dhattal, under the supervision of Dr Randeep Kaur of the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, organised a blood donation camp in which 25 units of blood were donated.
The donors were given certificates and honoured by the Health Department.
