Tarn Taran: Wife files criminal case against spouse

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 29

Following a complaint by a lady teacher of Government Elementary School, Rakoke Valtoha, the police have registered a case of torture against her husband. The victim who belongs to Jalalabad (Fazilka district) got married to Gurmeet Singh who is also from the Fazilka area and works as a teacher in Tarn Taran district. Both were residing at Amarkot near their place of posting.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who recorded the statement of the victim, said that her husband started torturing her soon after marriage. On August 23, when she returned home after the school hours, her husband tortured her brutally and established unnatural physical relations and threatened her as a result of which she had to be admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The police have registered a case under Section 323, 506 and 377 of IPC. The accused is absconding and the police is carrying out raids at his hide-outs.

