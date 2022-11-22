Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Tarn Taran, November 21
Amandeep Kaur (26), a resident of Mari Udhoke village, was allegedly poisoned by her husband and her in-laws on Saturday.
Kaur had tied the knot with Sukhdev Singh more than a year previously. She allegedly faced harassment from her in-laws over their demand for dowry. After her husband Sukhdev, her brother-in-law Surjit Singh, her father-in-law Balwinder Singh and her mother-in-law Lakhbir Kaur allegedly poisoned her on Saturday, she was admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind. She is still undergoing treatment, and her condition is said to be stable. ASI Satnam Singh said a case has been registered against the accused.
