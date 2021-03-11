Tarn Taran: Woman run over by train

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A woman was run over by a running train near the local Gurdwara Shaheedi Fatak on Saturday. The deceased had been identified as Manju Kundra, a local resident. She was a teacher at a local private school. Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, in-charge of the Government Railways Police (GRP) post, said the deceased failed to observe the coming train when she was crossing the railway line and died on the spot, when she was hit by the train. A report under Section 174 of the CrPC was lodged by the GRP. The post-mortem was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Sunday. OC

Pharmacist assn chief elected

Amritsar: Ashok Sharma was elected as the district president of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association during the elections for the executive body held here on Sunday. Palwinder Singh Dhamu was elected as the general secretary, Jasmel Singh Vallah as finance secretary, Tasbir Singh Randhawa as senior vice-president and Karan Singh Lopoke as the vice-president. Ashok Sharma said the new executive body would take up issues of the employees with the authorities concerned. TNS

Five snatchers arrested

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the airport police have arrested five snatchers and robbers. They have been identified as Amritpal Singh of Cheema Kalan village in Tarn Taran; Ritik of Lahori Gate; Gurpreet Singh of Jandiala Guru; Rahul of Khai Mohalla and Suchan Sahib of Khazana Gate. According to the police, they were involved in many snatching instances that occurred in Amritsar and adjoining areas. They were nabbed from the backside of Radisson Blue hotel located on Airport Road. The police said they were equipped with illegal weapons. They were brought on police remand and further investigations were on. A case under Sections 399 and 420 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them.