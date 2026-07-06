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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran woman treated for giant uterine fibroid at Civil Hospital

Tarn Taran woman treated for giant uterine fibroid at Civil Hospital

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The surgical team with a 2.5-kg fibroid in Tarn Taran. Gurbaxpuri
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A 48-year-old woman, Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Tarn Taran, was admitted to the OPD of Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, with complaints of prolonged heavy menstrual bleeding, progressive abdominal distension, and severe weakness. She is a mother of three children.

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On clinical examination, doctors found a markedly enlarged uterus extending above the level of the umbilicus. Laboratory tests revealed severe anaemia, with haemoglobin at just 5.8 g/dL, making the case highly complex and requiring careful pre-operative optimisation and multidisciplinary management.

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After detailed evaluation, a team of doctors at the Civil Hospital diagnosed her with a giant fibroid uterus. She subsequently underwent a successful total abdominal hysterectomy.

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Doctors said the removed uterus measured approximately 22 cm by 14 cm and contained a large fibroid measuring around 17 cm by 9 cm, along with multiple smaller fibroids. The total surgical specimen weighed about 2.5 kg, underscoring the exceptional size of the tumour.

The surgery was completed successfully without any major intra-operative complications. With appropriate peri-operative care and blood management, the patient’s haemoglobin improved from 5.8 g/dL to 9 g/dL. She is now recovering well and remains clinically stable.

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The procedure was performed by Dr Amarjeet Kaur Bhullar. The surgical team also included Dr Ibadat, Dr Keerti, nurse Rajwinder Kaur and OT staff, whose coordinated efforts ensured a successful outcome in this complex case.

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