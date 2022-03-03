Tarn Taran: Workshop for mothers

Tarn Taran, March 2
Local Government Elementary School, Fatehchak (Central School) organised a workshop in the school for the mothers of pre-primary students. Sharmeeli Kairon, Head teacher of the school, supervised the proceedings. Chandandeep Kaur teacher of the school said mothers of the pre-primary students participated in the workshop.
