Tarn Taran Zila Parishad & Panchayat Samiti poll winners administered oath

Tarn Taran Zila Parishad & Panchayat Samiti poll winners administered oath

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:16 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
An oath-taking ceremony for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members underway. Photo by writer
The winning candidates of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections held in December 2025 were administrated the oath by the district administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rahul at the Indoor Stadium Hall here recently.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers, congratulating them and exhorting them to work with dedication to ensure that the state government’s public welfare schemes reached every needy person.

He said Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members played an important role in the development of villages.

It was the personal responsibility of every office-bearer to rise above party politics and get village-level development works the done with the utmost dedication, he added.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Surinder Singh welcomed the minister, and the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members.

