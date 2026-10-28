Tarn Taran’s Bugha Road in disrepair for 14 years, commuters bear brunt

The condition of Bugha Road in Tarn Taran city has been deteriorating for the past 14 years, with officials yet to address the need for repairs. The road is in a poor state from the turn near Gurdwara Guru Ka Khooh in the city to Bugha village, about three kilometres away.

The road carries heavy traffic, with city residents and people from Bugha, Walipur, Rureasal and other nearby villages using it to travel to Tarn Taran. Its deteriorating condition and deep potholes have made it accident-prone, with mishaps reported frequently at several points.

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Sandeep Singh, who owns a flour mill alongside the road, said he had been witnessing its poor condition for the past 14 years. He added that he often helped people injured in accidents on the stretch.

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Just a few days ago, four people were injured when a three-wheeler overturned, he said. Accidents become more frequent during the rainy season, when water accumulates in the potholes. Dirty water from nearby houses also remains stagnant at various points along the road throughout the year, further aggravating the problem.

Gurpreet Singh Goldy, Municipal Councillor for Ward No. 22 of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council, said he had repeatedly approached the council’s executive officer, the SDM-cum-administrator of the Municipal Council and other competent officials, urging them to repair the road. However, his requests had so far gone unheeded.

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He said the road’s poor condition continued to cause frequent accidents and that he had repeatedly highlighted the safety risks to the authorities, but no action had been taken.

Kulwant Kaur, Municipal Councillor for Ward No. 19, has also been concerned about the road’s condition. Her son, Yadvinder Singh Jaddu, who has been following up with the authorities on her behalf, said he was continually pressing for repairs. He expressed hope that work on the road would begin soon.

Meanwhile, Municipal Council Executive Officer Randeep Singh Waraich said the council had issued tenders for the repair of roads in the city. He added that information was also being gathered about the condition of Bugha Road.