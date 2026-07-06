Tarn Taran’s flood-hit families still homeless, await relief: Anti-Dalit Dastan Movement

Ranjit Singh Shakri, state president of the Anti-Dalit Dastan Movement, has condemned the Punjab Government for allegedly failing to provide compensation to people whose houses were damaged during last year’s floods. He demanded that the affected families be compensated without further delay.

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Addressing the media here on Sunday, Shakri said the floods had wreaked havoc across the district, damaging farmers’ crops and destroying the houses of several poor families. He said that during the crisis, the government, particularly Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, had announced compensation for those whose houses had collapsed.

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He alleged that despite the Chief Minister’s announcement, no government official visited the affected areas to assess the damage or collect details of the collapsed houses. This, he said, had left the affected families disappointed and angry with the government.

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Shakri said that as no action was initiated by the authorities, members of the organisation conducted their own survey and documented 331 cases of collapsed houses across the district.

He further alleged that when they attempted to submit a collective representation on behalf of the 331 affected families, the district authorities initially refused to accept their applications. Following a protest, they were finally able to submit the applications to the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) on January 6, 2026.

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He said that despite the passage of nearly six months, none of the affected families had received any compensation. He added that the organisation has been regularly pursuing the matter with the authorities concerned.

Shakri claimed that Surjit Kaur of Thathian Mahant village and Amandeep Kaur of Narli village are still living in the open with their families after losing their homes. He alleged that many other affected families continue to face a similar situation.

Devinder Singh, Secretary, Zila Parishad, Tarn Taran, said the process to address the matter would begin from Monday.