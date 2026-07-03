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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran's Pakka Morcha enters Day 43, SKM announces fresh protest

Tarn Taran's Pakka Morcha enters Day 43, SKM announces fresh protest

Demonstration planned on July 22 against India-US trade agreement

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a protest in Tarn Taran on Thursday. Photo by writer
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On the 43rd day of the ‘Pakka Morcha’ launched by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the transfer of ownership of the Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sheron, farmer leaders announced that the organisations would stage protests on July 22 against the proposed India-US free trade agreement. They said demonstrations would be held outside the residences of BJP district leaders, and toll plazas would be made toll-free on the same day.

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The gathering organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha was addressed by Tarsem Singh Lohar, Gursahib Singh Dal, Jassa Singh Kadgil, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Gurdial Singh Warnala, Satbir Singh and Harbhajan Singh Chuslewar.

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Addressing the gathering, the speakers alleged that the Centre was continuously taking anti-people decisions “under pressure” from the United States. They claimed that the proposed trade agreement would place a heavy burden on farmers and the common people of the country.

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The leaders reiterated that demonstrations would be organised outside the residences of BJP district leaders on July 22 to oppose the proposed agreement.

They further alleged that the agreement would adversely affect small traders, farmers, labourers, and other sections of the working class. They also claimed that it would increase India's economic dependence on the United States.

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Among those who also addressed the gathering were Amrik Singh Sheron, Balkar Singh Valtoha and Harjit Singh Jhita.

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