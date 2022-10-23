Tata opens its first all women-run car showroom in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 22
The city saw the launch of the first all women car showroom in Amritsar of Tata Motors. A group of 20 women working on various positions in sale, marketing, security, car fittings and washing and managing the showroom are calling the shots here. Heading the flock, aged between 18-35 years, is Lovely Ahuja having 20-years of experience in the automobile industry.
“The idea was to bring together women professionals from the field and working as a team to promote self-reliance and also change mindsets. Today’’s women are not dependent on others, but are independent in every respect and taking on their professional responsibilities with success,” shared Lovely, who is the general manager of the showroom.
From the manager to the security guard in this showroom, only women staff had been recruited. Lovely said setting up the team was a challenge as the immediate concern was to recruit skilled professionals from automobile sector. “The fact remains that not many women take up job in automobile sector, especially sales, because social taboos associated with it. When I started in the sector as a sales team member in 2007-08, I was the only woman in the field in the city. People do not consider it as a good job for women, I used to get asked why I did not take up teaching or any other job. So, for our team members de-conditioning them from the popular perception and social mindset was important,” she said.
The team has women mechanics, sales executives, desk and administrative staff. Novelty Tata Director, Jatinder Singh Sachdev, said this is Tata’s first such showroom in the country where only women staff had been employed.
