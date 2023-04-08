Tax target not met, MC officials get notice

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner has issued a notice to the property tax wing superintendents for not achieving recovery targets during last fiscal. He asked the officials to collect tax from defaulters till April 30.

In a review meeting held here on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi asked the officers of the property tax wing that the annual target of the property tax department for the year 2022-23 was Rs 50 crore. But the property tax department staff collected only Rs 33.45 crore till March 31, 2023.

The MC Commissioner said the zonal superintendents and inspectors did not work properly in their respective zones. Commercial establishments were not approached properly. He asked the officials of the property tax wing to collect 16.50 crore till April 30. In case of non-completion of task, departmental action would be taken against the officials.

Sandeep Rishi asked Secretary Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer of Property Tax Department, to inspect 10 big commercial buildings in the city every day. After physical verification, prepare a report of the building and report the status of tax payment to the MC Commissioner. Then a notice should be issued to that property owner about the sealing of property.

Sandeep Rishi said property tax should be recovered from all defaulting property owners to whom sealing notices had been already given. In case of non-payment of pending amount, their properties should be sealed. He asked the Nodal officer for the property tax to submit a status report in this regard on a daily basis.

The property tax department has been planning to start a sealing drive to press the defaulters to pay the pending tax.