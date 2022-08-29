Teacher killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 28

A schoolteacher, identified as Gurjit Kaur (40) of Uppal village, was killed in an accident when she was on the way to school on Saturday morning.

The victim left for the school at 7.15 am and was a few yards away from her Government Elementary School, Jalalabad, when a rashly driven school van coming from the other side hit her moped.

Gurjit was killed on the spot as she received injuries on the head. The Verowal police led by ASI Amarjit Singh registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the IPC against the van driver identified as Gurpreet Singh of Bhalojla village.

