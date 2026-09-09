Teacher shortage leaves students in lurch at Baler school

More than 500 students at Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Baler, in Tarn Taran district, are struggling to receive proper classroom instruction as 31 of the 39 sanctioned teaching posts are lying vacant, including all seven lecturer posts meant for classes XI and XII students.

Established in 2009, the school caters to students from classes VI to XII, including around 145 students in Class XI and XII. Although the authorities have sanctioned 40 posts, including that of the principal, the school has never had a regular principal. The overwhelming shortage of teachers has further compounded the academic difficulties faced by students.

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The seven sanctioned lecturer posts for the senior secondary section cover Punjabi, biology, physics, chemistry, mathematics, political science and history. However, not a single lecturer is currently posted against these positions, according to school authorities. The situation, they said, has persisted for a considerable period.

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The shortage is also acute among master-cadre teachers. Of the eight sanctioned posts for English, only two are filled, leaving six vacant. Of the six sanctioned science posts, five are occupied and one remains vacant.

All three sanctioned posts each for Punjabi and Hindi are vacant. Similarly, only one of the six sanctioned mathematics posts is filled, leaving five vacant. The two sanctioned posts each for social studies and computer science are also vacant, as are the single posts sanctioned for art and craft and physical education (DPE).

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Overall, just eight of the 39 sanctioned teaching posts are currently occupied, leaving 31 vacant. School authorities and residents say the shortage is having a serious impact on the education of students.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Rajiv Kumar Chhabra said the department had already been informed about the shortage and that his office regularly brought the matter to the department’s notice.

Despite being aware of the situation, the department recently transferred six teachers from the school. However, the teachers were not relieved, as their departure would have further reduced the number of teachers against the sanctioned strength, officials said.

School in-charge Sarabjit Kaur said the school was managing the senior secondary science classes by assigning master-cadre science teachers to teach Class XI and XII students.

Residents have also raised concerns over the prolonged shortage. Harpal Singh Baler, a village elder, said villagers had repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of the education authorities and government representatives in the area, but no concrete action had been taken.

The school is not directly administered by the Education Department and comes under the Punjab School Education Board.

The situation at Baler also raises broader concerns over the functioning of government Adarsh schools across Punjab, many of which, residents and parents claim, continue to face shortages of teaching staff and other resources.