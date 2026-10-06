Teacher shortage widens govt-employees' rift

Punjab’s teacher shortage has become a fresh flashpoint between the state government and employee organisations, with teachers’ unions announcing street protests and employee and pensioner bodies in Amritsar planning a major mobilisation for the October 10 rally in Sangrur.

The development comes amid growing tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and its employees, following the suspension of its sitting MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana. At a meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Employees Forum at Government Dental College, Amritsar, union leaders, including representatives of government teachers’ unions, called for a major show of strength against what they described as the government’s failure to resolve long-pending service and pension-related issues.

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Teachers raise vacancies, regularisation issues

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The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) demanded the merger of regularised computer teachers with the Education Department and amendments to the government’s regularisation policy.

Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head of the DTF, said that in August, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had informed the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that 31,370 teaching posts were vacant in government schools, including more than 20,000 posts in the master cadre.

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“We have long been demanding the filling of vacant posts with full salaries and regularisation of various categories of contractual and temporary workers,” Awasthi said.

The unions also demanded that mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, sanitation workers, chowkidars and sevadars working on honorarium or incentive payments be brought under the minimum-wage framework.

Unions press for pay and pension demands

Employee organisations also criticised the state government over dearness allowance (DA) arrears and other financial issues. They alleged that the government’s decision concerning an 8 per cent DA arrear would distance Punjab employees from arrangements followed at the Centre.

The unions demanded pension revision at the 2.59 coefficient recommended by the Pay Commission, restoration of the old pension scheme and release of pending DA instalments and arrears.

Another key demand relates to the probation period. The unions called for the withdrawal of government orders providing for payment of basic salary during the three-year probation period and the imposition of the Central Pay Scale, along with other changes affecting employees’ remuneration.

Sangrur rally next test

The October 10 rally in Sangrur is expected to be a major test of the employee movement’s strength and the government’s response to the demands.

Leaders at the Amritsar meeting resolved to mobilise employees and pensioners from the district in numbers exceeding the turnout at the August 7 rally in Chandigarh.

The leaders said the mobilisation would send a message to the state government that employees remained united over their demands. They warned that if the October 10 rally failed to result in meaningful action, employees across Punjab could be pushed towards a two-day collective leave on October 21 and 22.