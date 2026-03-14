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Home / Amritsar / Teachers' association condemns violence against protestors

Teachers' association condemns violence against protestors

To hold state-wide rally on Mar 17 if demands not met

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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DTF members from Amritsar condemned the lathi-chage on peaceful protest of teachers in Chandigarh. Tribune photograph
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The Amritsar unit of the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has condemned the police violence against the protesting teachers in Chandigarh and has announced their participation in another rally scheduled for March 17.Local DTF head Ashwani Awasthi said government teachers were lathi charged while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha from Sector-25 in Chandigarh on March 12. The rally was held against the mandatory imposition of the teacher eligibility test. “Teachers were participating in a peaceful procession but police personnel used lathis and force to stop them. This is a sheer violation of our rights. The state government has failed to resolve several issues raised by us. Teachers of Punjab have been struggling for the last two months against the Supreme Court's decision to subject teachers to compulsory tests to remain in service and get promotions. We have been demanding the government to secure teachers' jobs,” he said.
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Punjab DTF president Vikramdev Singh said that if no resolution was passed by the state government during the session on March 16 and no consensus was reached, a state-wide demonstration would be held on March 17.

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