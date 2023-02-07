Teachers await Jan salary, hold protest

Tarn Taran, February 6
Teachers and other staff of different government schools lodged their protest against non-payment of January salary. Partap Singh Thathgarh, president, Democratic Teacher Front (DTF); Nachhattar Singh, Kanwardeep Singh and other leaders of the Front said due to the non-release of school budget, primary, middle and senior secondary teachers and other staff had not been paid salary for the month of January till date.
The leader of the DTF demanded to release the budget soon to make sure for the payment of the salary to the teachers and the staff of the schools without delay. The leaders also condemned the state government for stopping the mobile allowance of the teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...
SC to hear plea against Gowri's appointment
Citing ‘political affiliation’, 3 lawyers have challenged he...