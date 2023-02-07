Teachers await Jan salary, hold protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 6

Teachers and other staff of different government schools lodged their protest against non-payment of January salary. Partap Singh Thathgarh, president, Democratic Teacher Front (DTF); Nachhattar Singh, Kanwardeep Singh and other leaders of the Front said due to the non-release of school budget, primary, middle and senior secondary teachers and other staff had not been paid salary for the month of January till date.

The leader of the DTF demanded to release the budget soon to make sure for the payment of the salary to the teachers and the staff of the schools without delay. The leaders also condemned the state government for stopping the mobile allowance of the teachers.