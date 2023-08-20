Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

The Local Government Department has issued a notification to hold elections of panchayats, municipal councils, block committees and municipal corporations in November and December this year.

Post notification, government teachers, who have been deployed on elections duties, are demanding better security arrangements as compared to the last polls.

Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head, Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Amritsar, said many teachers on duty during the previous elections were injured in poll-related violence and clashes.

He said during the last panchayat and municipal elections, there were incidents of rioting and violence during polling and counting of votes at many places. The election staff ran away to save their lives and many teachers were seriously injured at several places, he added.

During these elections, the safety of the polling staff was at risk, he said.

He said, “Due to counting of votes at the same place, employees faced violent mobs andwere injured. The DTF has requested the Chief Minister, the Election Commission and the department concerned to set up separate centralised counting centres with adequate security instead of counting votes in the same polling booth on the election day.”

Another DTF leader Vipan Rikhi said during elections, poll material, food, water and accommodation provided by the government were inadequate. He said people, who were dissatisfied with results, pelted stones at election officials.

During the previous elections, factional lawsuits were filed against results and the election staff, especially presiding officers, he said. They were also made parties and had to make round of courts for many years, he added.

The DTF demanded that the government should set up centralised counting centres and deploy separate staff for counting of votes on the pattern similar to the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections.