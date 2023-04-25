Teachers call on GNDU VC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

A delegation of the Joint Action Committee comprising the Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGACMF), three state universities’ principals’ association and Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) today met the Vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu to inform him about the difficulties being faced because of the centralised admission portal. Led by PCCTU general secretary SM Sharma, the delegates met the VC and held discussions on issues facing higher education in the state.

PCCTU president Dr Vinay Sofat, Khalsa College Principal D Mehal Singh and Dr Ajay Sareen also met the VC to urge him to lend support to their cause. “We highlighted the negative aspects of the proposed centralised admission portal for colleges. We apprised the VC on the current dismal status of private non-government colleges and how centralised admissions will further make them difficult to function,” said SM Sharma.