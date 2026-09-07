Teachers can serve as first line of defence in protecting children from abuse, say experts

Teachers play a crucial role in nation-building and can also serve as the first line of defence in protecting children from abuse and exploitation, experts said during a legal literacy and sensitisation campaign organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar, to mark Teachers’ Day.

The campaign was held under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, Jatinder Kaur. Judicial officers, legal aid counsel and para-legal volunteers conducted awareness sessions at several schools and educational institutions across the district.

Advertisement

Addressing teachers and students at BBK DAV College for Women, DLSA Secretary Amardeep Singh Bains said education should go beyond textbooks and examinations and focus on developing critical thinking, scientific temper and constitutional values.

Advertisement

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said teachers were instrumental in translating educational reforms into meaningful social change.

“Teachers do not merely impart syllabus-bound lessons; they are nation-builders who mould character and instil civic discipline,” he said.

Advertisement

Separate legal awareness sessions were held at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Verka; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road; Government Senior Secondary School, Mahan Singh Gate; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kot Baba Deep on Sultanwind Road; and Bedi Senior Secondary School, Putlighar.

During the sessions, advocates and para-legal volunteers sensitised teachers and students to key provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The resource persons stressed that teachers are often among the first to notice signs of abuse, neglect or distress in children. These may include sudden behavioural changes, withdrawal, unexplained injuries, problems at home and frequent or unexplained absenteeism. Teachers were also apprised of the legal provisions and reporting mechanisms under the POCSO Act.

The teams highlighted the role of Legal Literacy Clubs in schools in helping students and their families access legal assistance. Information was also provided on free legal aid under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, victim compensation schemes, assistance available through Child Welfare Committees and the national legal aid helpline, 15100.

School heads and teachers welcomed the initiative, saying stronger links between educational institutions and legal services could help vulnerable children access timely protection and assistance.