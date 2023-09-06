Teacher's Day: 2 from Amritsar district get state award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Two teachers from the district were among the 80 teachers honoured with the state award for excellence in education at the state-level function held in Moga on Tuesday. Rajesh Kumar, DEO (Elementary), and Parminderjit Kaur, principal, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Tapiala, were honoured with State Award for Administration and State Teacher Award, respectively.

The 80 teachers were honoured by the Punjab Government on Teacher’s Day 2023 in the categories — Teacher State Award/ Young Teacher/ Administrative Award/ Special Honour 2023. According to the list approved by the state Education Minister, the Teacher State Award was given to 54 teachers and the Young Teacher Award to 11 teachers. In addition, 10 teachers were also given administrative awards and five teachers special honours.

DEO Rajesh Kumar has put in 33 years of service in the Education Department, serving as an administrative official in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. He has been serving in Amritsar for the last nine years. “It feels great to be recognised for performing our duty. My focus remained on improving infrastructure and quality of education in primary and middle schools across the district, zero pendency in district education office, increasing enrolment in primary and middle schools. It’s commendable that in past one year, our students have brought 29 medals in state games, 45 CWSN medals in state and national games. The results of Class V this year were fifth in the state at 99.85%,” he shared. He is heading the Samarth programme in the district currently.

Principal Parminderjit Kaur has been an educator for the last two decades and is currently serving as Principal of GSSS (Girls), Tapiala. Parminderjit has more than 35 years of service and has been posted at Tapiala since last 12 years. She has worked in several border schools in district and she says that the girls’ government school in the border area increased from 547 to 1,278 children, providing the highest standard of education, by making them at par with private schools and providing school buses for the children.

“We have achieved 100% results in 5 years, state merit positions, participation in national level sports and inspire award, construction of 13 classrooms, science lab, library, art room and many other essential facilities. We also collected 10 lakh rupees from donors and spent on the welfare of the school,” she said.

