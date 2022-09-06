 Teacher's Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Students of SR Government College for Women celebrate Teacher's Day in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of SR Government College for Women, Amritsar, celebrated Teacher’s Day on Monday. The function started with cake-cutting ceremony by Principal (Dr) Daljit Kaur and the staff members. Third and fifth semester students organised a cultural programme on the occasion. Prof Daljit Kaur addressed the students and lauded them for the well-organised programme. She laid stress on the importance of self-discipline in a student’s life, which is the only key to success.

Global Institutes observe Teacher’s Day

The Global Group of Institutes celebrated the Teacher’s Day on Monday on its campus to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan. The management of the institute felicitated the teachers for their contribution towards education and lauded them for their service to the institute. The students expressed gratitude towards them for imparting knowledge and instilling in them the urge to learn more. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman, Global Group of Institutes, paid a glowing tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion.

Teachers honoured with awards

Shri Ram Ashram Public School organised a grand function in the school auditorium under the aegis of the Shri Ram Educational Society on the Teacher’s Day. The staff of both schools (Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, and Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Batala Road) attended the celebration with great zeal and enthusiasm. The Shri Ram Educational Society is celebrating its centenary year. The chief guest and other dignitaries conferred ‘Master Sundar Singh Ji Awards of Honour’ on proficient teachers from both schools for 15 years of their service. Paramjit Mehandiratta was honoured with ‘Sahodya Schools Complex, Amritsar’ award by Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar. Rajbir Kaur was presented with the state award by the Federation of Private Schools and Associations for inculcating moral and ethical values in young minds.

Notice for BEd counselling schedule

On directions of the Punjab Government, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, conducted the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the BEd course in all colleges affiliated to all universities of Punjab. There were 42 centres constituted in 12 districts where 12,981 candidates appeared and 12,911 candidates qualified in the entrance test for admission to BEd (2022-23) after the result was declared on August 8. In the wake of the non-declaration of results of the UG final semesters by various universities, the advisory committee, constituted for admission and BEd counselling, in its meeting rescheduled the counselling for the BEd course to facilitate all eligible candidates. The revised counselling schedule was updated on the official web portal meant for the BEd admission. Dr Amit Kauts, coordinator of BEd entrance and counselling, has stated that all aspirants of BEd course must invariably update or upload their marks obtained in the final UG/qualifying degree semester examination result along with the choice of their colleges on the BEd admission portal till September 8.

Social reformer invited

Stalwarts World School invited social reformer Neha Soni as the chief guest to mark the Teacher’s Day celebrations. A special assembly was organised by the children. Dwelling on the significance of a teacher, the children presented poems, delivered dance performances and performed songs. Little children also showed their art by imitating the teachers. The children presented different programmes one after the other.

Cultural programme at Bhavan’s SL

A cultural programme, ‘Dhamal Lokgeetan Di’, was organised by the students and teachers at Bhavan’s SL School at Ashray, a home for senior citizens. Amritsar North MLA (Dr) Kunwar Vijay Pratap and Raman Bahl, Chairman, Punjab Health Corporation, graced the programme. The students and teachers performed songs by Punjabi folk singers. TNS

Students present poems, plays

Tarn Taran: Teacher’s Day was celebrated in different educational institutions of the district on Monday with respect and enthusiasm. Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, presented songs, poems, speeches and dance in honour of teachers. Games were organised among teachers. The managing committee and the school principal gave party to school teachers. Director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa and Principal Manisha Sood encouraged the teachers to always kindle the light of knowledge in the lives of students. At the local Universal Academy, a programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp and offering of tribute to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by Principal Dr Sanjeev K Kocher and chief guest Dr Mangeshwar Singh. The students presented old melodies reflecting their love for the teachers. Three teachers were given awards for the “Best Teacher”. Teacher’s Day was also celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School. The students presented poems, speeches, role plays and songs related to the life of Dr Radhakrishnan. The students of Class XII assumed the role of their teachers and took up the task of teaching. /OC

