Teachers demand disposal of pending cases of promotion

Amritsar, January 19
A delegation of government school teachers has met with officials of the Education Department to urge them to clear the pending cases regarding teacher promotions and medical expenses, among others.
The delegation forwarded their request to the office of the Director Education Department (Primary and Secondary), the office responsible for dealing with the departmental affairs of primary and secondary teachers and other employees of Punjab, on several issues of investigation, promotions and medical payments that have been hanging around for years.
“It is a matter of serious concern that thousands of medical reimbursement cases sent by teachers to get medical claims for illness are also included in these pending cases. The pending inquiries, transfers, promotions, retirement and foreign leave approvals of many teachers are directly affecting them, whether financially or otherwise. Why is there laxity from the department concerned in clearing them. The department cites inadequate staff as reason for approvals,” rued Ashwani Awasthi, a member of teacher delegation. The teachers have demanded that all the vacant posts of officer and employee in the Director Education Department (Primary and Secondary) be filled immediately, and all the pending cases of teachers be disposed of soon, so that the departmental work of teachers can be completed on time.
