Amritsar: Teachers’ front to observe September 5 as ‘black day’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Members of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) raised the issue of regularisation of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) teachers and giving benefits of service as per norms to ODL teachers.

DTF district president Ashwani Awasthi said: “While many ODL recruits have been regularised and promoted since 2019, over 125 of them are yet to be regularised. They have been left out due to discriminative attitude of the department. In 2019, in a case of Karamjit Kaur vs Punjab Government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had also instructed to complete their regularization process. Similarly, services of 180 ETT teachers who were regularly recruited on the posts were forcibly terminated and separated from the service conditions of the initial recruitment. This anti-employees attitude of the department is condemnable.”

DTF leaders said they would join the state-wide call given by all teachers of higher education and school education to mark September 5 as a “black day”. “The victimisation of teachers has been there in the state for many years. There are several issues yet to be resolved by the new government. It has been decided by the teachers’ organisations to launch a decisive struggle against the government,” said Awasthi.