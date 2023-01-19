Teachers' Front to support unions over revival of Old Pension Scheme in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

The Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab, has announced its support for various employee unions’ demand of the revival of the old pension scheme. The district unit members of the DTF today said that they would join the employee unions in protests and dharnas against the non-implementation of the decision to bring back old pension scheme in Punjab.

“The demand has been discredited by the Central Government and the Punjab Government. In support of the strike launched by the Old Pension Receipt Front, the DTF will participate in the protests in huge numbers,” shared DTF Amritsar unit head Ashwani Awasthi.

He added that the Punjab Government’s notification regarding the implementation of the old pension is proving to be just a political statement.

“The BJP government at the Centre is continuously campaigning against the restoration of the old pension, which will be strongly be opposed by us. Our protests and demonstrations will begin from this week, and they would last till Jan 24 at the district or block level. Later, a state-level protest march will be taken out to the residence of BJP Union Minister of State Som Prakash in Phagwara on January 29,” he added.

The DTF, like other pensioners’ organisations, is demanding the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme in a clear and time-bound mechanism and issue a guarantee for the entire benefits of the old pension based on the Pension Act of 1972.