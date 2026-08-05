Teachers front, worker unions rally against govt over allowances

With the district’s Democratic Teachers Front, the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front, and the Employees Forum, Punjab, cornering the Punjab Government over 37 suspended allowances, the latter’s problems seem to have compounded.

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The state government is already in a fix over the escalation of its standoff with the state administration over unpaid Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears.

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Employee unions (such as the Sanjha Front) are aggressively pushing for the restoration of 37 withdrawn allowances.They are also seeking regularisation and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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Today, DTF district head Ashwani Awasthi and its district general secretary Gurbinder Singh Khahira said that the state government had completely neglected the employees.

“Honorarium, raw, contract and outsourced employees are being exploited to such an extent that they are not paid a livable minimum wage. Even low wages are not being received on time. Despite the vague notification of old pension in 2022 that promised restoration of OPS, the government has run away from the promise,” said Khairah.

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The unions plan to hold a protest rally in Chandigarh on August 7.

“Despite the court decision on the issue of dearness allowance coming in favour of the employees, the state government has not issued 60 per cent DA to its employees on the lines of the Centre and the employees are forced to take 18 per cent less dearness allowance. By imposing incomplete Central scales on the employees recruited after July 17, 2020, they are being discriminated against and separated from other employees of Punjab,” Awasthi said.

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Punjab Government to clear the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears for employees and pensioners within 15 days.