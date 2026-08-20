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Home / Amritsar / Teachers hold candle march over long-pending fiscal dues

Teachers hold candle march over long-pending fiscal dues

DAV college teachers in Amritsar, Batala seek PF deductions, CAS promotions, dearness allowance benefits

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Amritsar of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Unionunit stages street protest as teachers demand long-pending fiscal dues.
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Teachers from all DAV-run colleges and educational institutions in Amritsar and Batala took out a peaceful candle march under the district unit of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union, demanding long-pending fiscal dues and other service benefits.

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The march was held from Bhandari Bridge to Hall Gate.

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Dr B.B. Yadav, Convener and General Secretary of the DAV College Coordination Committee, said the march was organised to collectively raise the legitimate and long-pending demands of the teaching community and urge the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, to resolve the issues at the earliest.

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He said two meetings had also been held with Dr Anup Vats, National Coordinator of the DAV College Managing Committee, but no outcome was reached.

“Repeated attempts were made to contact Dr Poonam Suri, President of the DAV College Managing Committee, but every effort proved futile. Hence, it was decided to hold candle marches across Punjab,” he said.

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District President Hira Singh and District Secretary Dr Sunny Sharma said their main demands included deduction of Provident Fund from the salaries of teachers working on 1,925 posts, and conducting screening and interviews for Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

They said they had repeatedly requested the Managing Committee, through correspondence and other means, to discuss these demands, but to no avail.

“We are also waiting for the implementation of Dearness Allowance benefits that we are entitled to,” said Hira Singh.

Non-teaching staff, pensioners call for bandh on August 27

Non-teaching employees of all colleges and universities have also announced an agitation against the state government over Dearness Allowance and other demands.

A meeting was organised in the conference hall of Guru Nanak Dev University under the leadership of the University Non-Teaching Employees Association.

Sukhchain Singh Khaira, President of the Secretariat Association and Coordinator, said that, with the support of all Punjab employees’ organisations and officials of various organisations, the association would call for a Punjab bandh on August 27 if the government did not accept the employees’ demands, including revival of the old pension scheme.

The non-teaching employees and pensioners will function under the banner of the Democratic Employees Front.

Rajnish Bhardwaj, Convenor of the Democratic Employees Front, said governments had been making false promises to employees and that their due rights, including the old pension scheme and Dearness Allowance, had been deliberately stopped so that employees could not demand any new pay commission.

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