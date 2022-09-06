Teachers hold protest, demand regular jobs

Tarn Taran, September 5
Wearing black badges, teachers of different schools from across the district held protests on the premises by burning photocopies of the letters issued to them by the Education Department on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Monday. Women teachers too participated in the protest.
The teachers raised their other demands on the occasion. The protest was organised on the call given by the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, Punjab.
Addressing the protesters on the occasion, Prabhjot Singh Gohalwar and other leaders stressed on restoring the old pension scheme, regularising the services of teachers working on an ad hoc basis, stopping victimisation of those teachers who participated in agitations.
The leaders demanded that the authorities concerned should remove the conditions of departmental and computer tests for the teachers recruited after 2018.
The leaders warned of intensifying their agitation in case their genuine demands were not fulfilled soon.
