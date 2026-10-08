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Home / Amritsar / Teachers honoured for contribution to education, Punjabi language in Punjab

Teachers honoured for contribution to education, Punjabi language in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:58 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The award winners with their certificates at Khalsa University in Amritsar on Wednesday. Vishal Kumar
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Khalsa University hosted the ‘Teacher of the Year of Punjab Award-2025’ ceremony in collaboration with the Khalsa Global Reach Foundation Inc. (USA) at the University’s School of Education.

Addressing the gathering, University Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said teachers play a vital role in building society and providing the right direction to students.

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“With the aim of recognizing the services of teachers and honouring personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the field of education, the ‘Teacher of the Year Award-2025’ ceremony was organised,” he said.

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He added it is the shared responsibility of society to recognise and honour the hard work, dedication and commitment of teachers.

Sarabjit Singh Hoshiar Nagar, Coordinator of the Khalsa Global Reach Foundation, highlighted the importance of teachers and spoke about the responsibility being shouldered in the field of education by the foundation’s founder, Dr. Bakhshish Singh.

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During the ceremony, Awards of Appreciation, Awards of Honour, the Bhasha Ratna Award and the Best Teacher Award were presented to educators and other personalities who have made significant contributions to the field of education.

The results of the ‘Punjabi Bhasha Ratna Puraskar-2025’ (School Teacher Category) were also announced on the occasion.

Amritpal Singh, Computer Teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Chibar, Ludhiana, secured first position with 113.8 marks. Daljit Kaur, Punjabi Lecturer at P.M. Shri Government Kanya Senior Secondary School, Phagwara, secured second position with 71.3 marks, while Dr. Rajbir Kaur Grewal, PGT at Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, secured third position with 56.5 marks.

The achievement reflects the dedication of teachers towards promoting the Punjabi language and their significant contribution to the field of education.

Dr. Kumar announced the final results of the ‘Teacher of the Year of Punjab Award-2025’. Palwinder Kaur of GSS Kot Khalsa, Amritsar, secured first position, followed by Dr. Gagandeep Kaur of GSSS Sensra Kalan, Amritsar, in second position and Karamjit Singh of Government High School Kheri Jhameri, Ludhiana, in third position.

The other teachers who secured places in the top 10 were Jaswinder Singh, Rajan Kumar Goyal, Dr. Rushil Kumar, Prabhjit Singh, Tejinder Singh, Kiran Bala and Dr. Inderpreet Singh.

Dr. Kumar said the final list of selected teachers was prepared on the basis of their evaluation scores and interview marks during the selection process.

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