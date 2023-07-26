Teachers of aided schools to hold state-wide protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 25

Despite raising the issue of salaries pending for six months a fortnight ago, teaching and non-teaching employees of aided schools in the state have yet to receive their dues.

Aided School Teachers’ Union representative Ajay Chauhan, who works as a teacher at Prem Ashram School, Beri Gate, said, “In 2010 and 2017, the Education Department and the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered that grants to aided schools would be issued without delay and estimate checks. But employees are neither accepting the orders of their own department nor ready to work accordingly.”

“The Punjab Government issued a letter on July 20 addressed to the authorities concerned that employees should get their salaries on time every month, but they did not pay attention to workers of aided school s, who have not been paid for the last five months,” said Chauhan.

They have been demanding that their wages be hiked according to the Sixth Pay Commission. Amritsar has around 35 government-aided schools with a strength of six to eight teachers per school.