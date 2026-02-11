Teachers protest mandatory TET for promotion

Teachers across Punjab are facing a new hurdle after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was made mandatory for promotions following Supreme Court directions issued last September. Acting on these directions, the Punjab Education Department has barred teachers who have not qualified the TET from being promoted to higher posts.

Advertisement

The move has triggered protests among teachers’ organisations. A demonstration was held at the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

All major teachers’ bodies in the state have opposed the mandate, calling it an “imposition” and unfair to those recruited before 2011. During protests held in the city, demonstrators raised anti-government slogans and burnt effigies.

Advertisement

“Imposing the condition of passing the TET on teachers who have served for 20-25 years is illogical. They joined service after fulfilling the recruitment rules and conditions applicable at that time. Introducing new rules after such a long period is against the principles of natural justice,” said Ashwani Awasthi, district head of the Democratic Teachers’ Front.

Sucha Singh Tarpai said both the Centre and the state government appear to be in a hurry to implement the test by citing the Supreme Court decision. He demanded that the Punjab Government should not rush the process and instead safeguard the interests of teachers.

Advertisement

“We plan to hold mass protests from February 22, with teachers from across Punjab marching to Anandpur Sahib,” he said.

During the protest, teachers burnt copies of the letter issued by the Education Department on February 7, 2026, which made TET qualification mandatory for promotions to the Master Cadre.

In its justification, the department had earlier stated that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) had been conducted multiple times since last year — on November 12, 2025, December 24, 2025, and January 4 and 5, 2026 — providing several opportunities for teachers to qualify.