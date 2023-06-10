Teachers raise issue of appointing admn officers to academic posts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has opposed the move of government to appoint officials from non-teaching background on the academic posts. The objection comes after the appointment of Director Punjab State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), where DTF claimed that instead of the officer related to the education cadre, the Punjab government has appointed a person with administrative experience. Along with this, DTF demanded that the post of Director School Education (Secondary) to be filled from the Punjab Education Cadre (PES) rather than PCS.

DTF Punjab state president Vikram Dev Singh and district head Ashwani Awasthi addressed the issue saying that the teachers’ organisations had been demanding for the last several years that DPI (Secondary Education) should now be Director School Education. “The post of DPI (Secondary) should be filled only from the senior education officers of the department as it relates to sensitive subjects like education and special expertise. It may be mentioned here that this post was replaced by PCS during the tenure of Akali-BJP government in Punjab (year 2007-2012). The decision continued in Congress government even though it was unjustified and now the ‘AAP’ government, which has declared education as a priority sector. The posts that require academic understanding and educational policies must be filled with officials of academic background,” said Awasthi.

DTF members insisted that responsibilities, including learning pedagogy, building the curriculum structure according to the requirements of the state, formulating the syllabus according to the age of the students, revising the textbooks, conducting evaluation, educational research and training of teachers all required academic understanding. “Placing an administrative officer in such a post is tantamount to injustice with the post. Therefore, the three posts of the directors of the School Education Department, Director SCERT, Director School Education (Secondary) and Director School Education (Primary), should have senior education officials,” said Awasthi.