Teachers seek revival of allowances

Amritsar, October 21
Democratic Teachers’ Front (Punjab) state president Vikram Dev Singh along with several district leaders, including Germanjit Singh, on Friday raised the issue of revival of the suspended allowances that the government employees were entitled to in the state. They said the Punjab Government has adopted an indifferent attitude towards the employees’ demands.
“A few years ago, the state government had suspended 37 allowances that the government employees were entitled to. These have not been revived so far. Instead several other policy decisions, including the imposition of arbitrary pay scale imposed on newly appointed teachers on and after July 17, 2017, are not in favour of employees. We also raised the issue of making technical reforms related to stipends, and other issues that the state government has been ignoring for long,” said Vikram Dev.
He said with the Punjab Government not releasing over Rs 600 crore due to the Punjab School Education Board, the students who were getting education in the government schools of the state were being made to bear the burden of hefty fee though the right to free and compulsory education law is clear.
The leaders said at a time when inflation was rising rapidly, withholding the DA instalments of the employees was unworthy of the government and by doing so the government had clearly shown its anti-employee face. “Owing to the financial loss of a large number of employees/teachers away from their homes in remote villages and border areas, there is a lot of resentment among them,” said Germanjit Singh.
The leaders demanded immediate release of 12 per cent dearness allowance, besides release of remaining 37 allowances.
